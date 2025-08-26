From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations (JACON) on Tuesday rejected the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

They warned of “grave consequences” if the party does not reverse the move.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, Director of Media and Public affairs, JACON, Ambassador Sanin Yaya, accused the PDP of betraying the North despite the region’s unwavering loyalty since the return of democracy in 1999.

He threatened that, “The North will no longer be the political beast of burden for a party that treats it as second-class.

“We outrightly reject this injustice. If the PDP insists on sidelining the North, it should be prepared to face the consequences at the polls,” they fired.

JACON argued that out of PDP’s 16 years in power between 1999 and 2015, the North only produced a president for two and a half years, while the South dominated for more than thirteen years.

The youth coalition said it is unacceptable for the PDP to again deny the North its turn in 2027.

“The only equitable path is for the PDP to zone the ticket to the North.

“Anything short of that is an act of political marginalisation that we will resist with everything at our disposal,” the statement read in part.

The group announced plans to summon an emergency meeting of all Northern youth associations to strategise on how to respond to what they called a “monumental betrayal.”

They also called on Northern political, traditional, and religious leaders to rise against the PDP’s decision.

“The message from the North is clear: our support is not unconditional.

“If the PDP continues on this path, we will mobilise to ensure they pay the ultimate political price,” JACON warned.