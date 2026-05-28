2027: NDC names Electoral Committee for primaries

The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a list of Electoral Committee Members to conduct primary elections.

The exercise is for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship, and Presidential primaries in all states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

This was revealed in a statement made on Thursday on its verified X page.

The party had provided updates concerning its upcoming presidential, national assembly, governorship, and state assembly primaries.

According to the party’s National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, and Barr. Ikenna Alex-Morgan Enekweizu, National Secretary, the primaries are confirmed to take place across the nation on May 29, 2026, adhering to the previously established timetable of May 28 and 29.