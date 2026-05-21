2027: Natasha secures PDP ticket for Kogi Central

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Kogi Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections following a widespread affirmation exercise held across the district’s 57 wards.

The exercise, which drew large crowds of party members and supporters, was conducted simultaneously in all wards within the senatorial district before the final collation of results at Kahal Cinema in Okene, where party leaders, stakeholders and supporters converged for the conclusion of the process.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alongside journalists and election observers, monitored activities at the ward level and the collation centre as part of efforts to ensure transparency and compliance with laid-down procedures.

Speaking after the collation of results, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who will be making a run for a second term, described the exercise as a strong expression of public trust and collective resolve among the people of Kogi Central.

“This affirmation is a reflection of the trust and confidence the people of Kogi Central have continued to place in our collective vision for progress, inclusion and development,” she said.

The senator also said the turnout recorded across the district reflected the commitment of PDP members and supporters to democratic participation and unity within the party.

“I am deeply humbled by the massive turnout across all 57 wards. This is not just about one individual; it is about our people coming together in unity to deepen democracy and build a stronger and more prosperous Kogi Central,” she stated.

Akpoti-Uduaghan assured supporters that she would continue to prioritise the interests of the district and sustain engagement with communities across the senatorial zone.

“I accept this responsibility with gratitude and renewed commitment. By the grace of God and with the continued support of our people, we will remain focused on delivering sustainable development, justice and opportunities for everyone,” she added.

Supporters present at the final collation venue described the affirmation process as a demonstration of solidarity within the PDP and a sign of growing confidence in the party’s chances in Kogi Central ahead of the 2027 elections.