Key stakeholders across Lagos State gathered yesterday for a high-level strategic meeting organized by the Eko57 support group, a political and grassroots mobilization movement dedicated to enhancing governance outcomes and civic engagement throughout the state.

Led by renowned celebrity influencer and group convener Lege Miami, the meeting included representatives from all 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State.

The gathering marked a significant step toward strengthening statewide coordination efforts ahead of upcoming political and developmental activities.

In his address, Lege Miami emphasized the group’s dual focus on improving the socio-economic well-being of Lagos residents while building a strong grassroots structure to support the seamless return of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He presented a comprehensive plan that emphasizes community-driven initiatives, strategic partnerships with government officials, and ongoing engagement at the ward and local levels.

“The strength of any movement lies in its connection with the people,” Lege Miami said.

“Eko57 is committed to making sure development is not just talked about at the top but felt at the grassroots.”

“We are building a structure that listens, acts, and delivers.”

Discussions at the meeting focused on practical strategies to improve livelihoods across Lagos, including youth empowerment programs, community-based economic initiatives, and better communication channels between citizens and policymakers.

Participants also examined frameworks for deeper collaboration with public officials to ensure that policies deliver real benefits to residents.

Key members of the Eko57 executive council were present, including respected Nollywood star Remi Surutu and notable stakeholder Yomi Fashlanso, both of whom reaffirmed their commitment to the group’s vision and goals.

Several local government representatives spoke about the importance of unity and coordinated action in achieving sustainable development, noting that Eko57 offers a unique platform for amplifying grassroots voices within the wider political landscape.

The meeting ended with a renewed sense of purpose as the group pledged to increase its activities across all local councils, deepen community engagement, and push for policies that directly improve the lives of Lagosians.

With its expanding influence and organized approach, Eko57 continues to establish itself as a key player in Lagos State’s socio-political arena, bridging the gap between governance and the grassroots while championing inclusive development.