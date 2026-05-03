By Lukman Olabiyi

The governorship ambition of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, has received a major boost as the state chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared their support for his bid ahead of the 2027 elections.

The endorsement was announced during the 2026 International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, where labour leaders expressed confidence in Hamzat’s capacity to sustain and improve the state’s development trajectory.

The latest backing adds to a growing list of endorsements from key political stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC), including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other party leaders.

Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has also congratulated Hamzat on his emergence as the party’s consensus candidate, while fellow aspirant, Dr. Olajide Adediran (Jandor), stepped down to support him.

APC State Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, alongside other party chieftains, had earlier endorsed Hamzat’s candidacy.

Support has also come from professional bodies, including the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN).

Hamzat’s nomination form was purchased by the GAC, the apex decision-making body of the APC in Lagos, led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi.

It was subsequently endorsed by 120 party leaders across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state, in line with party guidelines.

Speaking at the May Day event themed “Insecurity and Poverty: Bane of Decent Work,” Lagos NLC Chairperson, Funmi Sessi, described Hamzat as “loyal, competent, tested and trusted,” adding that his leadership would ensure continuity of the state’s developmental strides.

“His victory will consolidate and advance the achievements of successive administrations in Lagos, particularly under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” Sessi said.

While acknowledging government efforts on workers’ welfare, the labour leader called for an upward review of wages to cushion the effects of inflation.

She urged the state government to raise the minimum wage from ₦85,000 to ₦225,000, citing the high cost of living in Lagos.

“Inflation, compounded by global economic pressures, has significantly eroded workers’ purchasing power. The current wage is no longer sufficient to meet basic needs,” she stated.

Responding, Hamzat expressed gratitude for the endorsement and assured workers and residents that their trust would not be misplaced.

“We will not let you down. The developmental trajectory of Lagos will not only be sustained but also improved upon,” he said.

He also reiterated his readiness for the governorship role, describing the task as “audacious” but achievable, given his experience in office.

“Having served as Deputy Governor, I understand the system. I know what it takes to lead effectively. With the support of our leaders and the people, I have no fear,” Hamzat added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks, commended the leadership of the NLC and TUC for maintaining constructive engagement with the government, noting that dialogue remains key to addressing labour concerns.

The endorsement mirrors a similar move by the labour unions in 2023 when they backed the Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat ticket for a second term.

With political alignments gradually taking shape, Hamzat’s growing support base signals a strong start to what is expected to be a closely watched contest for Lagos’ top job in 2027.