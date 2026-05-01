2027: Labour Party has moved past crisis, ready for presidential race — Otti

Abia State Governor Alex Otti says the Labour Party has emerged stronger from its internal crisis and is now stable enough to mount a serious challenge in the 2027 general elections.

Otti said the party had survived its most difficult period and was now more united, disciplined and prepared to present a formidable presidential candidate in the next election cycle.

Speaking on Thursday at the inaugural meeting of the party’s newly elected National Working Committee in Abuja, the governor said the turmoil that once threatened the party’s future had largely been resolved.

“The worst is over. We can’t see anything worse than what we have gone through,” Otti said.

He said the party’s immediate priority was to consolidate unity and avoid actions that could reopen old divisions.

“There is no victor and no vanquished everyone is a winner. Our focus now is reconciliation, reintegration, and building a stronger party,” he said.

The new National Working Committee, led by Nenadi Usman, emerged from the party’s elective national convention held on April 28 in Umuahia, Abia State.

Otti said ongoing reconciliation efforts were already producing results, noting that more than 25 state chairmen aligned with the opposing faction attended the convention, with some of them absorbed into the new leadership structure.

“Our doors remain open to all, including those who left. The goal is to rebuild and move forward together,” he added.

The governor also expressed confidence in the party’s readiness for 2027, saying Labour Party would field a strong presidential candidate capable of competing effectively.

He commended the convention planning committee for conducting what he described as a peaceful and rancour-free exercise, and pledged continued support for the new leadership.

Members of the new National Working Committee, in their remarks, praised Otti’s role in steering the party through its internal crisis, saying his intervention was critical to preserving Labour Party as a viable political platform ahead of future elections.