2027: Kaduna govt backs Senator Katung’s re-election bid

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Kaduna State government has expressed support for the re-election bid of the Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial district, Sunday Marshall Katung.

This was even as the state government has also reiterated its commitment to inclusive governance and balanced development across all the senatorial zones in the state.

The assurance was given yesterday by the Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, who represented Governor Uba Sani at the Kaduna South senator’s campaign inauguration and declaration of his re-election bid held at the Kafanchan New Township Stadium, Jema’a Local Government Area.

She conveyed the governor’s goodwill message and apology for his absence, noting that official engagements outside the state prevented him from attending personally.

“The governor holds the people of Southern Kaduna in very high esteem and would have loved to be here physically,” she said. “However, he has asked me to assure you that this administration remains fully committed to equity, fairness, and inclusive development.”

She added that the present administration is driven by accountability and measurable impact.

“We are not interested in rhetoric. We are focused on projects and policies that directly improve lives across communities,” she stated.

According to her, Southern Kaduna continues to benefit from strategic partnerships and development-driven interventions facilitated through state and federal collaboration.

“Every part of this state must feel the presence of the government. That is the philosophy guiding this administration,” she added.

The Deputy Governor commended Senator Katung for what she described as effective representation and consistent advocacy for Southern Kaduna.

“Senator Katung has shown commitment in representing his people with dignity and responsibility. His voice at the national level is yielding visible results,” she said.

She further stressed, “Democracy must be judged by outcomes. When people begin to see roads, schools, hospitals, and empowerment initiatives, then governance is working.”

She urged residents to remain united, adding, “Unity is our greatest strength. Development does not thrive in an atmosphere of division.”

Balarabe called for a peaceful political atmosphere, saying, “as we move closer to elections, I urge all stakeholders to shun bitterness and focus on ideas that build, not destroy.”

Senator Katung formally declared his intention to seek re-election, presenting what he described as a stewardship scorecard.

His words: “I stand before you not just as a senator, but as a servant of the people entrusted with your trust and expectations. Every step I have taken in the Senate has been guided by the desire to bring development closer to our people and to ensure that Southern Kaduna is not left behind.”

The lawmaker called for continued political support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani, saying, “Our progress depends on collaboration across all levels of government. We must work together, regardless of political differences.”

Highlighting his achievements, he said key projects such as the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, were outcomes of sustained advocacy.

“When we fight for institutions like the Federal University of Applied Sciences, we are investing in the future of our children,” he said.

On healthcare, he noted efforts toward establishing a Federal Medical Centre, adding, “Healthcare is not a privilege; it is a right, and we are determined to strengthen access across rural communities.”

He spoke further: “We have installed solar streetlights in over 1,000 locations, not just for visibility, but for safety and economic activity at night. Over 100 youths trained in ICT and vocational skills today represent a future that is more self-reliant and less dependent. Our farmers are the backbone of our economy. Supporting over 200 of them with inputs is part of our food security agenda.

“Over ₦2 billion worth of projects have been secured for Kaduna South in the 2026 budget. This is just the beginning of greater development. With gratitude, I reaffirm my readiness to continue serving you.”

Also speaking, the member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Dan Amos, declared strong support for Katung’s second-term ambition.

“From all indications, Senator Katung has performed beyond expectations,” he said, adding: “His projects are visible, his engagements are consistent, and his commitment is undeniable.”

Earlier, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Audu Amba, who represented the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Babangida Husseini, also praised Katung’s leadership.

“Education is the foundation of every society, and what we are seeing in Southern Kaduna is renewed attention to that foundation,” he said, adding, “When leaders prioritise education and human capital development, they secure the future of their people.”

Amba urged continued support for developmental leadership, saying, “this is the time for continuity, consolidation, and collective progress.”