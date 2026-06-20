2027: It’ll be over for Tinubu — Dele Momodu predicts election outcome

African Democratic Congress chieftain, Dele Momodu, has stated that President Bola Tinubu will have difficult challenges in the 2027 presidential elections.

In an interview with Oseni Rufai on Nevon Media on Friday, Momodu expressed confidence that the ADC’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would win the election.

According to him, if Atiku can maintain his position in the south while dominating the north, he will easily defeat both President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi.

“As I predicted, Atiku will win the majority of the North, and if he is able to compete favourably in the South, it will be over for President Tinubu and Peter Obi.

“Atiku will secure at least 25% of the votes in 26 states while also dominating the North, which is where the bulk of the votes are,” he said.

He further stated that to win a presidential election in Nigeria, the constitution requires a candidate to secure the highest number of total votes, plus at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of the states.

He expressed the belief that Atiku is on track to clear this hurdle by locking down the high-voting northern states.