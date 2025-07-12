Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has questioned Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over his involvement in the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking in a recent chat with Arise TV, George urged those who left the main opposition to return so that their chances of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be better.

He added that he wondered what Peter Obi was doing with the ADC when he saw him among the politicians there ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We were in crisis for quite a while because of the issue of who will sign to INEC, but we’ve been able to resolve that…you see the situation in Nigeria now, those who are jumping ship, I wish them the best of luck, but people that matter are the electorate.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God. I have no qualms in my mind about PDP not being able to do it.

“Those people who are there [in the ADC], they benefited from this party. Do you disown your father’s house? What are you looking for if not for personal reasons? Self-centredness, selfishness… And when I saw Obi there, I was wondering what he was doing there.

“Which of them had not been part of the PDP? I wish them well, but I’m advising them, come back, let’s work together. You want to kick Bola out in 2027, and you want to divide the house.”