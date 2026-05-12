2027: I’d be happy to work with Peter Obi – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he is open to working with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso made the statement during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme, where he discussed possible political collaboration under the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

He confirmed that discussions around cooperation were already underway, especially on tackling insecurity in Nigeria.

“Both of us, my humble self and Peter Obi, have agreed to tackle the issue of insecurity head-on to ensure there is peace and stability in this country,” Kwankwaso said.

When asked if he would accept a vice-presidential slot if Obi emerges as a presidential candidate, he responded in the affirmative.

“If the party decides that I should be the running mate of any candidate from the south under the circumstances, I’d be happy to work together with him,” he said.

Kwankwaso added that he believes a joint ticket with Obi could offer strong leadership capacity for the country.

“Personally, I cannot remember any better combination, no matter how much time is given to find those who can beat us in terms of doing the right thing for this country,” he added.

Both politicians recently joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress after leaving their former parties as coalition talks intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.