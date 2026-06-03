2027: I may vote Sowore, not APC or ADC — Babachir Lawal

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, says he is considering voting for activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore in the 2027 general elections, while ruling out support for the major political parties he recently disengaged from.

Lawal made the remarks during an interview on TVC, shortly after announcing his resignation from the African Democratic Congress, a move he linked to alleged irregularities in its presidential primary process that produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as candidate.

He said his decision was not an endorsement of any mainstream contender but a reflection of his dissatisfaction with the available political options.

Describing the political landscape, Lawal expressed frustration with both President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, arguing that neither represented an appealing choice in his assessment of current leadership alternatives.

“I found myself between the devil and the devil… meaning that as bad as Bola Tinubu is now, Atiku will be a worse president,” he said.

Despite his criticism, the former SGF stressed that he is not actively campaigning for any candidate and considers himself largely retired from partisan politics.

“It doesn’t mean I have to support anybody. I have retired from politics; I am not canvassing for anybody,” he said.

Lawal added that he intends to exercise his voting right in 2027 but has yet to settle on a final choice, although Sowore remains among those he is considering.

“I might even vote for Sowore; there are other guys coming up who I believe would handle Nigeria better,” he said.

He also disclosed that he has already ruled out several political platforms ahead of the election.

“I’ve eliminated APC, now I have eliminated ADC and I can tell you categorically that I have eliminated NDC,” he added.

Lawal’s comments come amid ongoing political realignments and defections ahead of the 2027 general elections, as key figures reassess party structures and potential candidates.