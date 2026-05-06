During the forthcoming 2027 elections in Nigeria, Abia State, or more specifically, Abia North Senatorial District, will be amongst the most interesting areas to watch.

Outcomes in this area, it seems, will go a long way in determining performance in other areas of within the state.

I am of the view that Abia State will be a special area of focus during the 2027 Elections because of the Presidency’s current desperation to win it over to the side of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

As we all know, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over the rulership of Nigeria in 2023, knowing fully well he and his political party did not have the support of most of the people of the Southeast geo-political zone.

So, from the beginning of his preparations for the 2027 Elections, Asiwaju had set out to woo and or cajole the people to queue behind him and his political party.

Without going into the gory details of how he had so far succeeded in bringing all the state governors of the Southeast zone to his party, except Governor Alex Chioma Otti of Abia State, it seems necessary to say here that Abia’s ‘conquest’ in 2027 is now considered by Tinubu and his strategists to be of topmost priority.

As a result of this reality, Mr President may, in 2027, unleash both fair and unthinkable arsenals to grab Abia State at all cost.

As for Abia North Senatorial District, the stakes are even higher for Tinubu and for APC. This is because Abia North is the only Senatorial District in Abia State that the APC officially won in 2023.

So, it is the district that can be described as Tinubu’s true support base in Abia State.

Yes, it is Senator Orji Kalu’s district. It is on record that under the able leadership of the former Abia State Governor, Kalu, fondly called OUK, APC not only secured his seat at the Senate but also won the Bende Federal Constituency seat for Hon Benjamin Kalu, the serving Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It is instructive therefore that APC under the leadership of Senator Kalu in 2023, achieved this feat in that unique General Election, when many in Abia State and indeed the rest of the Southeast, could not even contemplate doing anything that appeared to suggest they posed a deliberate challenge to the popular Peter Obi 2023 political earthquake.

Given this reality, it seems true that any dream of sustaining Tinubu and APC’s support in Abia State must begin with the sustenance of the support of the people in this area.

It is this reality that should make the ongoing APC leadership tussle in Abia State a source of concern for people that truly desires to win Abia for Tinubu’s APC government in 2027.

The recent conflicting releases on who is the authentic leader of APC in Abia State with Tinubu’s blessing, to say the list, read like a tragi-comic script, unfortunate for APC and for Tinubu’s 2027 election results in Abia State.

To start with, the so-called APC leadership contest between Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Hon Benjamin Kalu leaves grave bitter taste in the mouth of close observers like yours truly, who like the two political leaders, hails from Bende Federal Constituency of Bende Local Government Area and so can lay claims to knowing one or two things about the very beginnings.

While acknowledging that in a healthy democracy, leadership do evolve and that contest is part of the pure democratic process, I am worried over the likely or ultimate consequence of this particular battle on the people of Abia State or Abia North.

If it is true that the Presidency actually gave the contentious blessings in such an ambiguous words as to cause the current rivalry between Hon Kalu and his erstwhile Leader, my question is, must the politicians allow the tricky diction of “the blessing” to turn them into an unnecessary political enemies?

Taking cognizance of our recent history on political power, I fear this kind of battle over who should assume leadership role almost always detract rather than build.

I am of the view that if we look inside of us with humility, we can always tell ourselves the truth as to who should be the actual leader in our circumstance.

For the people of Bende Federal Constituency and Abia North or the entire Abia State, there is no doubt that we would benefit more from these our top lawmakers if they can continue to work in unity and humility.

I am of the view that electioneering period is also a period districts like Abia North, who are so strategic and highly desired, can make intelligent use of what they have to attract tangible things that will benefit their people.

This is what I call true politicking and leadership.

As a people, we are not interested in battles over who, between Orji Uzor Kalu and Benjamin Kalu, should be named the Leader of a political party in our area. No!

The people already know OUK – a former two terms Governor of Abia State, the state’s political Leader from 1999, a two terms Senator representing Abia North and the current Senate Committee Chairman on South East Development Commission (SEDC).

They also know Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the serving Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives.

So, the people of Bende Federal Constituency, Abia North or Abia State as a whole do not need President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or his political party to tell them, who, between the two politicians, should be the Political Leader that can convince them on who or which political party to vote for.

Beyond his current position or high office as the serving Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, the people know Ben and his real reach at the grassroots.

Even more so is Orji Uzor Kalu, OUK. Notwithstanding where APC may feel convenient to put him in their 2027 Election strategy, the people of Bende Federal Constituency, Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State know the former Governor and his political worth at the grassroots.

They, for example, know what he has achieved in the area over the years and even as the Senate Committee Chairman on South East Development Commission (SEDC).

This explains why his supporters argue that he remains the best candidate to represent the zone at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Their reasoning is that since the former Abia State Governor is still positively active and eager to render quality service to the district, he remains the best candidate to effectively represent the area at the Senate, for he has solid experience, reach and influence. He has what it takes to adequately represent Abia North, Abia State and the Southeast zone at the federal level, hence the contention that instead of unhealthy rivalries, primarily anchored on unchecked personal ambitions rather than the district’s collective interest, the people of Abia North must continue to put forward their best foot, party politics and power game notwithstanding.

As I argued earlier in this column, time has come when Nigerian electorates must vote for individual candidates based on their personal merits and not because of the political parties they choose to hide under.

If we do this in 2027, it would not entirely be new to our people.

During the 2023 Elections, for example, Abia North Senatorial District electorates took this wise path. They voted massively for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party at the Presidential Election and for the now Governor Alex Chioma Otti also of the Labour Party in the Abia State Governorship Election.

But when it came to the National Assembly Elections, they voted massively for former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Without doubt, in 2023, Peter Obi-led Labour Party was the platform to win any election in Abia North and in Abia State. But the informed electorates, after voting for Obi for Presidential Election and for Otti for Governorship seat, chose Orji Kalu who contested on the platform of APC, then unarguably unpopular in the area.

In the Bende Federal Constituency Election for the House of Representatives, (also Orji Uzor Kalu’s Constituency), the people also voted massively for Hon Benjamin Kalu, former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu’s candidate then on the platform of APC, who later emerged the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

So, if in 2023, Abia North Senatorial District’s electorates were so wise and sophisticated in their voting pattern to look beyond political party platform, why would anyone expect them to act below that enviable bar today?

Why would anyone expect such an informed electorates to be deceived by partisan propaganda not to know their true Leader and representative?

At the grassroots in Item, Alayi, Uzuakoli, Abiriba, even Ohafia, one still hear people arguing passionately that though Orji Kalu, first elected into the Senate in 2019, will be completing his second tenure in 2027, “the cap still fits him to continue.”

Even when some critics question the wisdom of allowing a third term at the Senate, OUK’s followers say quality representation should be the issue and not the number of terms for a lawmaker, adding that this will not be the first time a Senator will go for a third term in Abia North, considering that the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije, from Isuochi in Abia North, represented the area in the Senate from 2003 to 2015.

All said, I am of the view that it will be more beneficial for Abia North or Abia State to be spared of unhealthy rivalries at a time like this so that they will have time to properly scrutinize the politicians that want their votes.

This is to say that instead of boring the people with stories of alleged leadership tussle between Orji Uzor Kalu and Benjamin Kalu, the people should be allowed time to assess the performance of these politicians over the years so as to make up their minds on who to vote for and for which office?

Instead of heating the polity with stories of who is the Leader, the issue should be, looking at politician’s past records of achievements, do they merit the people’s votes?

In otherwords, the issue today should be, which elective position is Hon Benjamin Kalu actually contesting for?

Considering his performances so far, should the people give him their votes in 2027 for any position?

As number six man, did he attract commensurate federal projects to the Southeast, Abia State, Abia North and Bende Federal Constituency? These are the issues Hon Ben should pay more attention to instead of the title of Leader.

The same assessment goes for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Considering his past performances as Governor and Senator, should the people give him their votes in 2027?

The interrogation may get deeper.

For example, given his wide influence and experience as the longest serving political Leader of the people, is it a fact that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s current bid to return to the Senate may face some form of opposition?

To me, the answer may be yes and no. Yes, because of Governor Alex Otti’s reported resolve to support a challenger against OUK.

No because in Abia North, politics is truly local and so the electorates are not likely to be easily persuaded to vote out their Leader.

While the people are evidently appreciative of Governor Alex Otti-led current Labour Party State Government in Abia, they will most likely go the extra mile to ensure their true lawmaker return to the National Assembly to continue to protect their interests.

• Samuel Hezekiah Egburonu Esq, a lawyer, veteran journalist and literary scholar, is a current affairs analyst.