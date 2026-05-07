2027: Ebonyi traders endorse Tinubu, Nwifuru

The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN), Ebonyi State chapter, has mobilised over 100 market associations across the state in a historic statewide traders convention, where they formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru for second term re-election.

The high-impact convention, which was held on Tuesday, at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, the state capital, brought together an unprecedented convergence of informal sector stakeholders from the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi State.

In a coordinated and symbolic move, markets across the state were shut down as traders, artisans, transport operators and small business owners trooped out under the leadership of MATAN.

With participation from, at least, 100 market associations and their members, the convention stood out as one of the largest and most successful informal sector gatherings in the history of the state – firmly establishing MATAN as the central organising force within the grassroots economy.

The state chairman of MATAN, Comrade Okpoto Godwin, who moved the motion for the endorsement, emphasised that the action reflects not just political alignment, but a response to measurable impact. He noted that Nwifuru has demonstrated practical leadership through policy actions, particularly highlighting the approval and ongoing implementation of the digital enumeration of informal sector operators.

“MATAN, today, represents a structured voice for the informal sector. This endorsement is driven by results. The approval of the digital enumeration exercise by Governor Nwifuru is a bold and strategic move that is giving visibility, identity, and opportunity to millions of traders across the state,” he said.

The market leader further described the digital enumeration initiative as a transformational framework that provides the government with accurate data to effectively engage, empower and integrate informal sector operators into formal economic systems.

In his goodwill message, Commissioner for Ministry of Market Development and Parks, Prof. Nwogo Obasi, commended MATAN for its leadership in organising the informal sector into a coordinated and data-driven structure.

Obasi said: “What MATAN has achieved is remarkable. This level of coordination signals a new era where the informal sector is no longer fragmented but strategically positioned to partner with the government. The digital enumeration initiative is a cornerstone for inclusive governance, and we are committed to supporting it fully.”

Also, the Chairman of Ebonyi State Market Development Board, Hon. Ikechukwu Nwankwo, said the convention was a defining moment in grassroots mobilisation.

“This is not just a gathering, it is a clear demonstration of structure, trust, and leadership. MATAN has shown capacity to unify traders at large scale and this endorsement reflects the confidence of the informal sector in the current administration,” Nwankwo stated.

Beyond the endorsements, the convention served as a strategic platform to showcase MATAN’s expanding influence in Nigeria’s economic landscape. Through initiatives such as digital enumeration, the association is redefining engagement with the informal sector—creating pathways for financial inclusion, targeted government interventions and policy integration.

Stakeholders noted that the Ebonyi model, driven by MATAN, is rapidly emerging as a replicable framework for national adoption in structuring and empowering the informal economy.

The convention concluded with a unanimous voice vote across all participating associations, reinforcing MATAN’s authority as a unifying body and signalling strong grassroots backing for both President Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru.

As Nigeria intensifies efforts toward inclusive economic growth, MATAN’s leadership in organising and mobilising the informal sector continues to position the association as a dominant force in shaping both economic and political outcomes at the grassroots level.