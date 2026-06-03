From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Town union presidents from communities across Ebonyi North Senatorial District have endorsed President Bola Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s general elections.

The endorsement was made yesterday, during a gathering of town union presidents held at the Amagu ancestral community of Izhi speaking people in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the state President, Association of Town Union Presidents and President-General of Amagu Autonomous Community, Chief Augustine Akpu, said the decision followed consultations among town union leaders in Ebonyi North.

Akpu stated that the endorsement covered President Tinubu, Governor Nwifuru, Senator Nwebonyi for Ebonyi North Senatorial seat, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze for Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Uguru for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency and APC candidates seeking seats in the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

He said that the leaders considered the performances of the governor and the senator in arriving at their decision. He commended Governor Nwifuru for infrastructural development, youth empowerment initiatives, and scholarship awards to Ebonyi indigenes, describing his performance as commendable.

Akpu also hailed Senator Nwebonyi, saying he had distinguished himself through constituency projects and effective representation.

The community leader, however, noted that some elected representatives had not met the expectations of their constituents and urged them to improve their performance if re-elected.

“We expect more empowerment programmes for youths, scholarships for our sons and daughters, and greater attention to the welfare of the people,” he said.

On politicians who were not successful in their political ambitions, Akpu urged them to remain patient and continue to support peace and development in the state.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the association, Deacon Elijah Ituma, emphasised the importance of town union leaders in grassroots administration and conflict resolution.

Ituma, a retired Permanent Secretary and President-General of Okposi Ehuku Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, said town union presidents remained critical stakeholders in maintaining peace and stability at the community level. He urged political office holders and government officials to engage grassroots leaders more effectively in governance and development initiatives.

Similarly, the President-General, Alioma Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Monday Eze, called for greater involvement of town union presidents in the administration of the state. He argued that government programmes and policies would achieve greater success if community leaders were actively engaged in their implementation.

Eze said town union presidents had remained largely sidelined despite their strategic position as grassroots mobilisers and appealed to the state government to integrate them into governance structures beyond election periods.

On his part, the President-General of Mbeke-Ishieke Autonomous Community in Ebonyi local government area, Prince Sunday Ogboso, expressed support for President Tinubu, Governor Nwifuru, and Senator Nwebonyi, citing ongoing development projects and infrastructural improvements in the area.

He said the achievements recorded by the APC-led administrations informed the decision of the town union leaders to support their re-election bids.

Also addressing journalists, the President-General of Ndieze Enyim Autonomous Community in Izzi Local Government Area, Dr. Austin Ezeora Aligwe, said the endorsement was accompanied by a call for greater attention to the welfare of town union presidents.

Aligwe acknowledged the developmental strides of Governor Nwifuru, particularly in infrastructure and workers’ welfare, but lamented what he described as the neglect of grassroots leaders by government officials and elected representatives.

He said town union presidents had not benefited from welfare packages and empowerment programmes despite their contributions to community development and grassroots mobilisation.

The community leaders further urged the state government to implement and sustain welfare provisions for town union presidents, including the payment of stipends and outstanding arrears.

While reaffirming their support for the APC and its candidates, the leaders stressed the need for continuous engagement with grassroots stakeholders, youth empowerment programmes, scholarship schemes, and community-based development initiatives across the state.

They also pledged to continue supporting efforts aimed at promoting peace, unity, and development in Ebonyi State, ahead of the 2027 general elections.