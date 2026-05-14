2027: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi are APC’s campaign tools for 2027 – Oshiomhole

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole has said the ongoing clashes among leading opposition politicians ahead of the 2027 presidential election are making the job easier for the ruling All Progressives Congress, insisting that figures like Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi are unknowingly helping the APC’s campaign.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the former Edo State governor said Atiku’s criticism of Peter Obi has turned him into what he described as APC’s most effective campaign promoter.

Oshiomhole said the constant verbal exchanges among opposition leaders show they are more interested in discrediting one another than presenting a united front capable of challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

He noted that Obi has been attacking Amaechi, while Amaechi has also dismissed both Obi and Atiku as regional politicians while portraying himself as the only truly national figure among them.

According to him, such public disagreements expose the weakness of the opposition coalition and reduce any serious threat to the APC’s chances in the next election.

“You think APC is worried about which party now? ADC? Atiku is already our best campaign manager because he is attacking Obi. I see Obi attacking Amaechi too,” he said.

“I also hear Amaechi saying Obi is a regional player, Atiku is a regional player, and only he is national, yet he didn’t tell us what his ward structure looks like.”

The senator maintained that regardless of the alliances being discussed, opposition parties would struggle to convince Nigerians because they have failed to present clear alternatives to the current administration.

He challenged them to openly state whether they would reverse key reforms introduced by Tinubu, including fuel subsidy removal, tax restructuring and the student loan policy.

Oshiomhole argued that without clear policy alternatives, their coalition is simply a gathering of politicians united by ambition rather than ideology.

He said Tinubu had taken difficult but necessary decisions to reposition the Nigerian economy, while the opposition remained focused only on power.

With the 2027 race gradually taking shape, major opposition names expected to influence the contest include Atiku, Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Amaechi.

Although they initially considered working together under the African Democratic Congress, Obi and Kwankwaso later shifted to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), citing legal battles affecting the ADC.

Atiku and Amaechi, however, remain in the ADC, with uncertainty still surrounding who may eventually emerge as the strongest challenger to Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the APC has already waived the screening process for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential primary.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the National Working Committee approved the move during its 188th meeting, declaring Tinubu duly screened in line with party rules.