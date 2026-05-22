2027: APC drifting from founding ideals, consensus politics fueling crisis – Fayemi

By Seyi Babalola

Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti state, believes the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost its direction and vision.

In an interview with ‘State Affairs with Edmund Obilo’, the former solid minerals development minister criticised a lack of debate and intellectualism inside the ruling party.

He also flayed the party’s adoption of consensus as the preferred option during primary polls across states, opining that the method is the antithesis of democracy.

Fayemi, an APC founding member, expressed criticism of the party’s current situation during his remarks at its south-west convention, which was recently held in Lagos.

“This is not where the party has come from. We have lost our bearing and the vision of the founding fathers of this party,” he said.

He noted that while President Bola Tinubu is one of the founding fathers of the APC, he appears consumed by the pressures of governance.

On whether Tinubu’s style amounts to the imposition of candidates for political offices, Fayemi said he does not see it that way.

“Maybe they just agree with him,” he added.

He warned that the prevailing scenario, where party members run to Aso Rock for favours and endorsements, portends danger for the APC.

“It would be unfortunate if everybody is running to Aso Rock because they want something,” he said.

“Those who don’t get consensus won’t be happy… and you’re waiting for an implosion.”