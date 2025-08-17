By Lukman Olabiyi

The Ambode Support Group (ASG) has called on stakeholders to give full backing for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, while also working for the return of former Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for a second term.

The Director General of ASG, Dr Seyi Bamigbade, who said this at the end of the ASG Southwest coordinators meeting held in Lagos, added that the group has commenced a house-to-house campaign towards on-going voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to him, the group has also appointed thousands of Street Captains to head the awareness of the exercise in a structured way to mobilize new voters from zones ahead of the polls in 2027.

He urged Lagos State stakeholders to support the bid for electing former Governor i Ambode back to the office in 2027 to build on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu legacies.

“Our President Tinubu has demonstrated exemplary leadership at the national level, and Lagos State needs someone like Mr Ambode, whose first term was marked by massive infrastructure renewal, improved transportation, and a better business climate. This is why we are throwing our weight behind both leaders in 2027,” Bamigbade stated.

He explained that the ASG campaign strategy would focus on youth support, community engagement, grassroots mobilization into the All Progressives Congress (APC), election monitoring, and to ensure victory for its candidates in 2027.

Bamigbade further noted that the group’s volunteers were already visiting households across all local government areas in Lagos to sensitise residents on the importance of civic participation as citizens of Nigeria and residents of Lagos.

“Our message is simple; get yours and be able to determine who governs you,” he emphasised.