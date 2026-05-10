2027: Ajadi backs Adekanmbi’s governorship bid, promises full support

By Seyi Babalola

Prominent political figures within the Team Seyi Makinde political structure in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo and Hon. Adedeji Stanley Olajide, popularly known as Odidiomo, have congratulated Chief Bimbo Adekanmbi following his emergence as the consensus governorship candidate of the political movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The duo, who also emerged as consensus senatorial candidates for Oyo Central and Oyo South Senatorial Districts, respectively, pledged total support for Adekanmbi’s governorship ambition, while assuring residents of Oyo State of inclusive governance and continuity of developmental policies associated with Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

“I throw my full support behind Chief Bimbo Adekanmbi as the consensus governorship candidate chosen by our political leaders through a unified process,” Ajadi said.

He added, “His emergence reflects unity, consultation, and the collective resolve of our political family, and we are fully committed to delivering victory in 2027.”

The development came after a high-level strategic meeting reportedly held with Governor Seyi Makinde and other key stakeholders of the political structure in Ibadan.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the meeting, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo described Adekanmbi’s emergence as a product of unity, consultation, and collective resolve among leaders of the political family to sustain stability and progress in Oyo State.

Ajadi said the consensus arrangement reflected the maturity and strategic direction of Team Makinde ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“What happened is a demonstration of political understanding, unity, and commitment to the future of Oyo State. We have resolved as a family to work together for the success of every candidate produced by Team Seyi Makinde,” Ajadi stated.

He added that the political structure remained focused on ensuring victory across all elective positions in the 2027 elections.

“Our mission is clear. Every candidate under Team Seyi Makinde must emerge victorious in 2027. We are not leaving anything to chance because the people of Oyo State have seen the results of purposeful leadership and responsible governance,” he said.

Ajadi further stressed that the coalition within the political camp would continue to prioritize inclusiveness, youth participation, infrastructural development, economic expansion, and improved welfare for residents across the state.

According to him, the endorsement of Adekanmbi was based on competence, loyalty, administrative experience, and the need to sustain ongoing developmental strides in the state.

Also reacting to the development, Hon. Stanley Odidiomo expressed appreciation to stakeholders for the confidence reposed in the candidates selected through consensus.

He assured party loyalists and supporters that the candidates would work collectively to deepen democratic dividends across the state.

“This is not about individual ambition alone; it is about protecting the future of Oyo State and consolidating on the achievements already recorded. We are united, and we are prepared to serve the people with sincerity and fairness,” Odidiomo said.

Sources close to the meeting disclosed that discussions centered on political unity, grassroots mobilization, and sustaining the developmental momentum associated with Governor Makinde’s administration.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Abdulraheem Adebayo Lawal, was also said to have witnessed the strategic meeting alongside other influential stakeholders within the political structure.

Lawal reportedly congratulated Adekanmbi and the senatorial candidates while expressing optimism that the political family would remain united ahead of the next general elections.

Political observers in the state believe the consensus arrangement may reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 governorship contest, especially with increasing alignments and consultations among major political actors across the state.

Adekanmbi’s emergence is already generating conversations within political circles, with supporters describing it as an attempt to maintain continuity, stability, and the governance philosophy championed by Governor Makinde over the years.