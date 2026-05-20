2027: ADC screens presidential aspirants today

As coalition drums support for Hayatu-Deen

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is set to screen aspirants for its presidential primary, scheduled for next week.

The ADC, in a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, indicated that the panel for the screening, which is scheduled for today, will be chaired by former Cross River State governor, Liyel Imoke.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Cyril Maduabum is expected to serve as secretary of the committee.

The three presidential aspirants, who are expected to appear before the screening panel are former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, foremost banker, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

This is as a coalition of Northern professionals and stakeholders, on the aegies of Northern Economic League (NEL)have expressed support for the presidential of Hayatu-Deen.

The coalition, in a statement by its convener, Habib Bala Abdullah, stated that their support for the presidential hopeful is because of its believe that is better placed to address the challenges confronting the country.

It noted that the “the North today is carrying a dangerous burden of poverty, insecurity, unemployment, and hopelessness. Entire communities are under economic siege. Farmers cannot safely go to their farms. Young people are graduating into frustration. Families are cutting down on meals. Yet many politicians continue to speak in slogans instead of solutions.

“At a time when millions of Nigerians are asking how to survive the next month, Hayatu-Deen is one of the few candidates asking how Nigeria can become productive again. While others are discussing political arithmetic, he is discussing household economics. While others are counting delegates, he is counting unemployed young Nigerians.”

“We did not arrive at this endorsement emotionally. We arrived at it rationally. We asked ourselves a simple question: who among those seeking power actually understands the depth of the crisis facing Nigeria, especially Northern Nigeria? The answer, repeatedly, was Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.”

The professionals noted that “Nigeria does not need another ceremonial president. Nigeria needs a problem-solver. The next election cannot be about whose turn it is. It must be about who can stop the bleeding.”

Consequently, the coalition called on members of the ADC, across the country, and Nigerians across political divides to rally behind Hayatu-Deen’s candidacy, in the overall interest of the country.