Bafana Bafana are back. Hugo Broos officially unveiled South Africa’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, 27 May, announcing the squad from the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, just to emphasize its significance.

South Africa are heading back to the World Cup for just the third time in their history, and 14 years since they hosted the tournament and gained the unfortunate distinction of being the first host to go out at the group stage. Now they’re back, and they could well be one of the dark horses of the tournament.

Coverage of the World Cup is really starting to ramp up, with fans engaging heavily with content that’s bridging the gap between breaking news and strategic sports insights. A lot of analysts have already labelled South Africa as a potential dark horse for the tournament, capable of making it out of the group stage for the first time in their history.

South Africa 2026 World Cup squad: in full

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (Siwelele), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates).

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Ime Okon (Hannover 96), Khulumani Ndamane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire), Samukele Kabini (Molde FK), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Talente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (CD Tondela), Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Forwards: Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates), Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tshepang Moremi (Orlando Pirates), Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Maseko (AEL Limassol).

Why South Africa are dark horses at the World Cup

South Africa’s squad is notable in the ways that it differs from most other squads. The great squads of the European and South American powers are smashed together from the great leagues across the world: it means better talent, but it often means teams are less cohesive, and can sometimes lead to tension among teammates.

South Africa have an advantage in this respect: 16 players in the 26-man squad come from just two teams, the Mamelodi Sundowns and the Orlando Pirates, two of the best teams in African football. The core of South Africa’s team is almost entirely of Mamelodi Sundowns players, making the team chemistry of Bafana Bafana one of the best in the tournament.

Can South Africa make it past the group stage?

South Africa are placed in Group A and face co-hosts Mexico in the tournament’s opening match on 11 June in Mexico City, before taking on Czechia in Atlanta on 18 June, and South Korea in Monterrey on 24 June.

There’s no doubt that South Africa have been placed into a tough group, and also have the pressure of playing in the tournament’s opening game in front of what’s bound to be a vibrant Mexico crowd. But with the talent, chemistry and organisation that South Africa possess, there’s no reason they can’t break their duck and get into the knockout stages.