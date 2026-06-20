2026 World Cup: Netherlands thrash Sweden 5-1 to boost knockout hopes

20 June 2026 8:14 pm WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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The Netherlands produced a dominant display to defeat Sweden 5-1 in their Group F clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, putting themselves in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage.

Brian Brobbey gave the Dutch the perfect start, scoring twice in the opening stages to leave Sweden with a mountain to climb.

The Oranje continued to dictate possession and create chances, with Cody Gakpo extending the lead after the break before adding his second.

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Sweden briefly threatened a comeback when Anthony Elanga pulled one back in the second half, but the Dutch quickly regained control.

Substitute Crysencio Summerville rounded off the emphatic victory with a late goal to complete a memorable day for Ronald Koeman’s side.

The convincing win moves the Netherlands firmly back into contention for a place in the Round of 32 after their opening 2-2 draw with Japan, while Sweden will now need a positive result in their final group match against Japan to strengthen their qualification hopes.

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