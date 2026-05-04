2026 UTME: JAMB to decide cut-off marks on May 11

04 May 2026 6:41 am WAT

Lawrence Agbo By
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2026 UTME JAMB to decide cut-off marks on May 11

By Lawrence Agbo

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced that it will hold its 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions on Monday, May 11, where the minimum cut-off marks for the 2026/2027 academic session are expected to be decided.

The meeting, held annually, will determine the minimum acceptable scores for candidates seeking admission into universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other higher institutions across the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, said the meeting would take place at the Body of Benchers Auditorium, located in the Institute and Research District, FCC Phase III, Jabi, Abuja.

“The board’s annual policy meeting on admissions is a crucial annual gathering where stakeholders decide minimum tolerable UTME marks, admission guidelines, and policies for tertiary institutions.

“Furthermore, the meeting is expected to, in particular, formally set the tone for the 2026/2027 admission exercise while impressing on attendees the need to adhere strictly to stipulated guidelines,” the statement reads.

According to him, the gathering will bring together major stakeholders in the education sector, including vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, registrars and admission officers from tertiary institutions nationwide.

“Attendees at the 2026 meeting would include critical stakeholders such as vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, registrars and their admission officers.

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Representatives of regulatory agencies such as the National Universities Commission, the National Commission for Colleges of Education, and the National Board for Technical Education are also expected to attend.

“Others are regulatory bodies ranging from the National Universities Commission, National Commission for Colleges of Education, to the National Board for Technical Education, among others.”

Benjamin explained that the policy meeting serves as the official platform where admission guidelines and acceptable UTME benchmarks are agreed upon for the new academic session.

He added that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, is expected to unveil key policy directions that will guide the entire admission process.

The session will also emphasise strict compliance with admission procedures and reinforce the need for institutions to follow established rules in conducting admissions.

In addition to admission discussions, the event will host the sixth edition of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance-Merit Awards, which recognises institutions and officials that have demonstrated excellence and compliance in the admission process.

Goodwill messages are also expected from agencies such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and the National Youth Service Corps, alongside other education stakeholders.

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