2,000 more defectors back Pantami’s 2027 governorship bid in Dukku

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State has received a major political boost following the defection of more than 2,000 members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

The defectors formally joined the PDP on Sunday during a meeting convened by the Dukku chapter of Pantami Youth Support to reaffirm support for the 2027 governorship aspiration of Professor Isa Ali Pantami.

The event drew party supporters, youth groups and community stakeholders from across the local government area, underscoring growing grassroots mobilisation ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Speaking at the gathering, the Chairman of the PDP in Dukku Local Government Area, Alhaji Umar Ladan, popularly known as Dan Majen Dukku, officially welcomed the new members into the party.

He described the mass defection as a significant endorsement of the PDP and a reflection of increasing public confidence in the leadership qualities and vision of Professor Pantami.

Ladan assured the new entrants of equal opportunities within the party and urged them to contribute actively to strengthening the PDP at the ward and local government levels.

According to him, the party remains committed to building an inclusive political platform capable of addressing the developmental aspirations of the people of Gombe State.

The defectors expressed their support for Pantami’s governorship ambition, citing his track record in public service, leadership credentials and commitment to development as key factors behind their decision.

They pledged to work towards expanding the PDP’s support base across Dukku and other parts of the state ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The development is being viewed by political observers as another indication of shifting political alignments in Gombe State, particularly in Dukku, where support for Pantami’s governorship aspiration appears to be gaining momentum through sustained grassroots engagement and mobilisation.