2 UDUTH staff kidnapped on Abuja-Sokoto route, kidnappers demand N20m ransom

Two staff members of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, have been kidnapped along the notorious Maru–Talata Mafara highway in Zamfara State.

The assailants are also demanding N20 million ransom for the release of the two victims identified as Malam Abdullahi of the Histopathology Department and Malam Rufae of the Microbiology Department.

SunOnline learnt that the duo was travelling from Abuja to Sokoto after attending a union meeting when suspected bandits abducted them along the troubled Maru axis, before whisking them away to an unknown destination.

A source said the abductors are demanding N10 million ransom each for the release of the two victims.

According to the source, the situation has caused deep distress to both families, who are appealing to the security agencies and well-meaning Nigerians for help.

Another source said the abduction has also sparked anxiety among other UDUTH staff.

The Public Relations Officer of the teaching hospital, Malam Mansur Wadata, confirmed the incident but declined further comments.