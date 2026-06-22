19 killed as gunmen launch fresh attack on Plateau community

At least 19 people have been killed and several others injured following a late-night attack on Kawel village in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents said the attackers stormed the community at about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, opening fire on villagers who were asleep and forcing many to flee for safety.

A resident of Bokkos, Malo Bitrus, told reporters that the gunmen shot indiscriminately during the invasion, leaving more than 19 people dead and several others wounded.

Confirming the incident, Bokkos Youth Leader Christopher Luka said local youth leaders received distress calls shortly after midnight informing them that armed men had attacked the community.

“A youth leader called around 12 a.m. and reported that gunmen attacked the community and shot several persons. So far, 19 deaths have been confirmed,” Luka said.

He disclosed that security agencies were immediately alerted after the attack.

“I contacted security personnel, and they confirmed they had received information about the incident and were moving to the affected community,” he added.

Luka described the attack as unprovoked and urged security agencies to strengthen efforts to protect vulnerable communities and prevent further bloodshed in the area.

The latest killings come less than a week after the murder of the District Head of Gwande in Bokkos LGA, Saf Samuel Alaket, who was reportedly attacked along the Sha-Daffo axis while returning from a traditional council meeting.

As of the time of filing this report, the Plateau State Police Command and Operation Safe Haven had yet to issue official statements on the incident despite efforts to obtain confirmation.

The latest attack underscores the persistent security challenges confronting communities in Plateau State, where residents continue to call for stronger security presence and decisive action to end the cycle of violence.