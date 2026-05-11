16 remains minimum age limit for tertiary admission – FG

11 May 2026 2:17 pm WAT

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Tunji Alausa

Tunji Alausa

Enugu State

The federal government has retained 16  years as the minimum age limit for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

The development was revealed in an announcement made by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, on Monday during the 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja.

Alausa stated that the decision followed extensive consultations and policy reviews involving key education stakeholders.

The minister further shared that the policy was designed to strike a balance between academic readiness and inclusivity in Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

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He said, “Following extensive consultations and policy reviews, the government has maintained sixteen (16) years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions.

“This position reflects a careful balance between inclusivity and academic readiness.”

“While we recognise the existence of exceptionally gifted individuals, such cases must be treated within clearly defined and rigorously enforced guidelines to preserve the integrity of the system as a whole,” Alausa added.

According to him, the framework is to ensure that early admissions do not compromise the maturity and preparedness required for tertiary education.

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