From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 13 suspects in connection with an alleged gang rape and unsafe abortion that led to the death of an 18-year old teenager.

The incident which happened in Misau town in Misau Local Government Area of the State has shocked residents.

The police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) for the command, Mohammed Wakil, disclosed this in a press statement.

Wakili said that the police received information on the morning of April 4 from a reliable source that four months ago, one Usman Umar, 22 of Fawari area of Misau and Sallau Ayuba, 21 of Lariski area of Misau, lured the deceased (names withheld) of the same address and allegedly raped her several times.

He said when the suspects noticed that the girl was pregnant, they engaged one Abubakar Mohammed , 35, a year two student of A.D Rufai College for Islamic and Legal Studies, Misau, to carry out an abortion with the sun of N40,000

Unfortunately., there were complications during the abortion which eventually led to the teenager’s death.

Information the police gathered indicated that the suspects had sexual intercourse with the teenager on different occasions at different places, including Mahmood Lodge, situated within Misau town, which resulted in her pregnancy

She was injected with substances to terminate the pregnancy.

The teenager lost consciousness and later became seriously sick, which caused the victim’s family to take her to the General Hospital Misau.

According to the information. the teenager was later referred to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Azare for further medical treatment.

Subsequently, she was announced and certified dead by the hospital authorities while receiving treatment.

Upon receipt of the report,, the suspects were arrested and they confessed to crime and mentioned other accomplices who are in connection with the case.

They include Alkali Kawu, Maule Mai ride, Mai tomatoes, Danguli, Yakubu and Kura, a civil servant, and four others who ate under investigation at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Misau.

“The Command reaffirms its commitment and steadfastness in carrying out its statutory responsibility to ensure justice is served accordingly,” the PPRO said.

“The investigation is ongoing. After that, the suspects will be profiled and charged to court for the established offences accordingly.”