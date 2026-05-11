11 die as bus plunges off Lagos–Abeokuta bridge

No fewer than 11 people have died after a vehicle plunged off the Eruku Bridge along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State.

The crash involved a gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE722KJ, which reportedly somersaulted before falling off the bridge.

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that all 11 occupants of the vehicle 10 adult males and one adult female died instantly.

“The incident involved a gold Toyota vehicle with registration number GGE722KJ, which somersaulted and fell off the bridge, trapping the occupants inside as the doors locked upon impact,” the FRSC statement read.

Rescue operatives from the Itori Unit Command were immediately deployed to the scene, with assistance from members of the local community, who helped recover the bodies after the wreckage was dismantled.

The corps said the remains of the victims were taken to the State Specialist Hospital morgue in Ifo.

Preliminary investigations by the FRSC indicated that overloading and possible driving under the influence were suspected causes of the crash.

Reacting, the Ogun State Sector Commander, Oludare Ogunjobi, urged motorists using the Lagos–Abeokuta route to exercise extreme caution, particularly during night journeys.

“Travellers on the Abeokuta–Lagos route should exercise extreme caution, especially when driving at night,” he advised, while commiserating with the families of the victims.

The tragedy adds to a series of fatal crashes on major highways in Ogun State, where safety officials continue to warn against speeding, reckless driving, and vehicle overloading.