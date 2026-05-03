From Sola Ojo, Abuja

More than 1.1 million out-of-camp internally displaced persons are currently squatting in Kaduna State, placing growing pressure on housing, services, and livelihoods, as authorities and civil society ramp up efforts to address unsafe migration, especially among young people.

This formed the backdrop of a one-day capacity-building workshop on youth migration governance for staff of the Kaduna State Ministry of Youth Development, where stakeholders highlighted how economic hardship, insecurity, and lack of awareness continue to drive irregular migration.

In Nigeria context, migration involves temporary or permanent residence within or across borders with the intent to settle, usually influenced by population growth, insecurity and climate change.

The State Coordinator of Civil Society Organisations on Migration and Development (CSOnetMADE), Dr Hannatu Usman Biniyat, said that the training was designed to equip ministry officials with the knowledge to promote safe migration pathways in line with Nigeria’s National Migration Policy (2015–2025).

She stressed that while migration is a natural human movement, unsafe migration often driven by ignorance has exposed many young Nigerians to trafficking and exploitation.

Regrettably, she noted that Kaduna now serves as a key transit point for irregular migrants from other states.

Presenting data on migration patterns, Professor Abdul Hamidu Abdullahi of the Zaria-based Initiative for Orphans and Vulnerable Persons said rural-to-urban migration remains dominant, with many youths relocating in search of jobs and education opportunities.

However, limited job creation in cities has led to high levels of unemployment and underemployment among migrants.

He added that migration patterns were also shaped by gender, with men largely moving for economic reasons while women migrate mostly for family-related purposes.

Despite financial constraints, a notable proportion of young people still aspire to migrate abroad even when they don’t know what their intended destination has in store for them.

Stakeholders at the workshop called for stronger coordination between government agencies and civil society to address the root causes of migration while promoting safer, more informed mobility options for young people.

Commissioner, Ministry for Youth Development, Barrister Esther Ibrahim described the workshop as timely considering the high number of irregular migrants across the state.

To her, the current administration of Governor Uba Sani, through her ministry, is doing a lot of sensitisation on migration especially among the young persons in the State.

She, however, reiterated the need for constant synergy among stakeholders to reduce the vulnerability among intending migrants in the state.