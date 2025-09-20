…Soothes people’s grief over passage of late monarch

By Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The people of Zuru Emirate have continued to revel in the joy of having a new Emir, Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu Gomo III, who was appointed by the state government, after seven of the nine kingmakers voted in his favour, to ascend the emirate’s throne, to succeed the immediate late monarch, Maj-Gen (Rtd) Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II, who passed on in London, following a brief illness.

News of the Emir’s appointment sparked excitement and an outpouring of joy throughout the emirate, which had been clothed with grief like a garment. The change of mood in Zuru town was very evident when the delegation of the state government, led by the Kebbi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Umar Garba Dustimari, arrived the entrance gate of Zuru town, to deliver the appointment letter, after the state governor’s decision was announced.

In demonstration of their joy, an army of commercial motorcyclists massed up at the entrance gate along with a large crowd of residents, and together they escorted the convoy of the state government’s delegation into the town.

From within the emirate and the state in general encomiums were showered on the new Emir, who is a son of a former Emir, Gomo I, who reigned before the immediate late Emir.

It is noteworthy that the new monarch retired as a nurse from the state’s public service. Reacting to the emergence of Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu as the new Emir, the Kebbi State Chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) commended Governor Nasir Idris for the appointment.

Chairman of the association in the state, Comrade Kelani Abdulwaliyu, said news of the monarch’s appointment was received with joy, adding: “We need to celebrate him because he is one of us, he was a hard working and humble nurse before he retired. So, we were not surprised that he was appointed as the new Emir of Zuru giving his humility, love for his people. He has been domiciled in ancient Zuru town, to attend to the health and other needs to his people.”

NANNM also commended Governor Idris for endorsing the choice of the masses, which was demonstrated during the election process by kingmakers of Zuru Emirate, where he won with a wide margin of seven out of nine votes cast.

He added that the governor and the masses of Zuru, have demonstrated love and affection towards the new Emir.

In his reaction, Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, described the appointment of the new Emir as a case of putting round peg in round hole.

His words: “The appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami as the new Emir of Zuru has sent a wave of excitement and relief throughout the emirate. Given the complex history of selection of Emirs in Northern Nigeria, where intrigue and external influence often play a significant role, many had expected the process in Zuru to be contentious. However, Governor Nasir Idris’s commitment to transparency and fairness has yielded a different outcome, one that absolutely relies, and reflects the will of the people.

“Over 30 eminently qualified princes vied for the throne, the stakes were naturally and expectedly high. Yet, from the outset, one candidate stood out – Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami. His widespread popularity among the people of Zuru Emirate and beyond was not accidental. His pro-people disposition, humility and open-door policy had endeared him to many. As the son of Mika’ilu Sami, the senior brother of the late Emir Sani Sami of same parents, he possesses the royal lineage, good antecedents, popularity and trust of the people as well as the acumen driven by deep religious beliefs which gave him the edge.

“The kingmakers sensing the governor’s disposition for justice, and knowing the pulse of the ordinary people, ultimately presented the name of the people’s choice – Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami. The governor’s swift ratification of this decision has been met with widespread approval, marking a significant moment in the history of Zuru Emirate.”

A traditional titleholder in Zuru Emirate, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, the Sadaukin Zuru, and Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, explained that the governor granted a swift approval after the recommendation of the Emirship Election Committee was submitted to him.

The decision of the government, he said, was conveyed to the new Emir in an appointment letter delivered by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, at the Emir’s palace in Zuru.

He further noted that the prompt action of the governor was a testament that he always stands by the choices of the people.

The new Emir, Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami, Sami Gomo III, in his brief remarks after receiving the appointment letter, praised Governor Nasir Idris for upholding the choice of the people, described him as a “God-sent messiah” to the people of Zuru Emirate.

The Emir lauded the governor for his fairness and justice as well as the transparency exhibited by him administering the state. He spoke while receiving traditional rulers and religious leaders who to congratulated him on his appointment as the new monarch.

As an individual, he said, the Governor Idris upheld the decision of the kingmakers and approved the Emir’s appointment as the 12th Emir of Zuru.

Sanusi noted that the governor personally coordinated the medical treatment of the late Emir Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II at a London hospital and ensured that the late monarch was given a befitting burial.

The burial of the late Emir Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other eminent personalities, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, other traditional rulers and religious leaders from across the country as well as the daughters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who stormed Zuru town to pay their last respect to the people’s General, who died in London at 81, leaving behind four wives and seven children.

The airstrip in Zuru town received not less than six aircraft that brought delegations that had accompanied the remains of the Emir to the ancient town for the Islamic burial.

To honour the late monarch, all the markets in Zuru town were closed. The major streets and roads linking to the Mosque were filled with a crowd. The Chief Imam of Zuru Central Mosque, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Tanko, led the funeral prayer for the late Emir immediately after the two rakaat Jumuah prayer.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, Emir of Yauri, Emir of Gummi, Emir of Anka, Emir of Yauri, Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, Lt. Gen. Dambazau (Rtd), later went to the private home of the late monarch, where he was buried.

The Vice President in his remarks, while condoling the immediate family, described the death of the late Emir as a great loss to the entire Nigeria. Shettima said: “This is a sad day for the entire nation; this is a sad day for the people of Kebbi State and indeed for the entire Nigerians.

“I am here on behalf of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convey the condolences of the President to the Kebbi State Government, the entire Northern Nigeria and the people of Zuru Emirate on the demise of a man who spent his entire life to serve the nation to ensure peace and unity.”

Zuru Emirate, Kebbi State, in the Northwest region of Nigeria has had a long association with the Nigerian Army. It is an emirate of warriors, who in old age wear local pants. The people are known for being courageous and all the families in the Emirate have sons in the Nigerian Army. The late Emir retired as a Major General from the Army, and in the course of hi military career served as the military administrator of Bauchi State before he was appointed as the Emir of Zuru about 30 years ago.