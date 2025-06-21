By Oluseye Ojo

Oyo State Government has vaccinated 95, 948 cattle against anthrax and Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) in order to protect livestock and public health.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in the state, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made the disclosure at a press briefing on key achievements and impact reports of the ministry, held at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

According to him, “This proactive approach has significantly reduced livestock mortality rates and protected farmers’ investments, while safeguarding public health through the prevention of zoonotic diseases.

“Under the governor’s progressive leadership and his administration’s dedication to agricultural excellence, our ministry has recorded unprecedented successes across all sectors of agricultural development.”

Olaleye stated that the 95,948 cattle that have been successfully vaccinated, represented 80 per cent progress toward the target of vaccinating 120,000 cattle.

“Our meat inspection services have maintained the highest standards of food safety across Oyo State. Our dedicated team conducted comprehensive inspections of 3, 731, 526 cattle, 10, 322, 469 sheep and goats, 9, 590 pigs, and an impressive 16, 082, 353 birds destined for human consumption.

“This massive undertaking ensures that only safe, wholesome meat products reach consumers’ tables, protecting public health and maintaining confidence in our food supply chain.”

Olaleye said the state has strengthened the agricultural sector through the development of crucial regulatory frameworks, including comprehensive guidelines and regulations for hatchery operations, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for poultry processors, and the Oyo State Trade Cattle, Sheep and Goats Law, with detailed SOPs for livestock dealers.

“These regulations provide clear operational standards that enhance productivity, while ensuring animal welfare and consumer protection,” he stated.