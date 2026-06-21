Zamfara: Troops praised for overpowering bandits, recovery operation

By John Bassey, Gusau

Governor Dauda Lawal has commended security operatives for their efforts and commitment in overpowering a bandit team and recovering rustled cattle, sheep and dangerous weapons, describing it as a strong determination to end banditry and other forms of criminality in Zamfara State.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson to the governor, Suleiman Bala Idris, to journalists in Gusau, the state capital.

On Saturday, the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) of the Zamfara State Police Command successfully recovered 329 cattle and 175 sheep from bandits in the Gambanda Forest in Gummi Local Government Area.

Governor Lawal, while appreciating the troops, described the renewed efforts of the Zamfara State Police Command as encouraging and promising in the fight against banditry.

He said, “I commend the effort of all the security operatives in Zamfara State, especially the Zamfara State Police Command, for its resilience, bravery and commitment in recovering 329 cattle, 175 sheep, weapons and ammunition from bandits.

“The police engaged and overpowered the bandits in Gambanda Forest in Gummi Local Government Area, which led to the recovery.

“This commendable action reflects their tireless work in the face of challenges posed by criminal elements and underscores the police’s role in protecting the livelihoods of the people of Zamfara State.

“The remarkable display of bravery and the successful recovery of livestock and weapons highlight the strong leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Muhammad Bello. His guidance has been instrumental in improving public safety and combating banditry.

“My administration remains committed to providing support to all security agencies in their efforts to ensure safety and security for our people.”