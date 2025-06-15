From John Bassey, Gusau

The member representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency in the green house, Dr. Abdulmalik Zubairu Zannan-Bungudu has released 97 Million Naira for the payment of second phase of his scholarship program to students of various tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

According to the statement issued by the chief spokesperson to the Honourable member, Comrade Aminu Lawal Bungundu disclosed that, this is in addition to 120 Million Naira earlier paid by the lawmaker in the first phase of the 2025 Bungudu/Maru scholarship and studies project.

At the flag-off exercise, Honourable Zannan Bungudu represented by the Chairman Coordinating Committee Honourable Bashir Bello Auki said the program was designed for all indigene of the constituency regardless of any political affiliation.

“When it comes to education especially this scholarship matter, every constituent is entitled to benefit irrespective of political affiliation” Zannan Bungudu explained.

Also speaking, Chairman Scholarship and Education Committee Muhammad Lawal Adamu gave highlight of the scholarship scheme and modalities employed to make the exercise a hitch-free one.

He said this time around the committee wrote to Management and Registrars of all the tertiary institutions in Nigeria requesting for data of all indigene of Bungudu/Maru LGAs who applied and registered in such institutions.

In this 2nd phase, Kaduna zone has 614 students, Sokoto zone 622, COE Maru 755 and Abdu Gusau Polytechnic Talata Mafara has 558 students.

University students are paid 40,000 Naira each while Polytechnic and Monotechnic students were given 30,000 Naira each.