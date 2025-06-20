From John Bassey, Gusau

Zamfara State Executive Council has approved the resumption payment of monthly allowances for 5,080 imams and Ladans ( Muezzins) across the state.

In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for information, Mahmud Mohammed Dantawasa said the allowances, which had previously been suspended would not only resume but with improved provisions, starting from June 2025.

He explained that, the move reflects the government’s continuous support for religious institutions and leaders, recognizing their vital role in promoting peace and unity.

“The Zamfara State Executive Council, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Dr. Dauda Lawal, convened its 11th Council Meeting for the year 2025, where critical decisions were made to improve governance, security, social welfare, and agricultural productivity across the state”

Mahmud Dantawasa also stated that, the Council had approved ₦696 million for the full furnishing of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, including selected offices within the JB Yahaya Secretariat.

He maintained that, the investment would enhance administrative efficiency and service delivery, particularly in areas concerning women and vulnerable groups.

In the area of health, the Commissioner also disclosed that, within a 10-week period, a total of 712 PHCs were assessed, out of which 581 centers underwent full evaluation.

According to him, the assessment aims was to improve healthcare access and quality, especially in rural communities.

Mahmud Dantawasa maintained that,

In preparation for the 2025 wet season, the government has increased its fertilizer allocation by an additional 10 trucks, raising the total from 50 to 188 trucks.

“This proactive move is intended to support farmers and boost food security across the state”

The Council also strongly advised farmers not to plant tall crops such as millet and sorghum within 500 meters of major roads. This measure is critical to prevent bandits from using dense crops as cover to stage ambushes on highways.

The government calls for community cooperation in adhering to this safety guideline to protect lives and property.

Mahmud Dantawasa reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and the welfare of all Zamfara residents.

He called on the media, traditional institutions, and citizens to remain supportive of the government’s Rescue Mission and play active roles in sustaining peace and development across the state.