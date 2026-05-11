Zamfara begins payment of N499 million gratuity to LG retirees

11 May 2026 10:28 am WAT

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Enugu State

The Zamfara State Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has started payment of gratuities to the third batch of retired local government staff across the state, amounting to N499 million.

This was revealed in a statement issued at the weekend by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Rufa’i Hassan Gusau.

He also announced the commencement of monthly pension payments to remaining pensioners who had yet to be captured under the ongoing pension payment arrangement.

He said this was part of the commitment of the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal to improve the welfare of retirees and ensure that former workers who served the state diligently receive their entitlements without unnecessary delay.

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He explained that the approval and release of funds for the third batch of gratuity payments followed careful verification and documentation processes aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and fairness in the exercise.

“The inclusion of the remaining pensioners in the monthly pension payment system demonstrates the government’s resolve to ensure that no eligible retiree is left behind in the ongoing reforms aimed at restoring confidence in the pension administration process,” the statement said.

He reassured retirees that the ministry would continue to work closely with relevant agencies and stakeholders to ensure the smooth and timely payment of gratuities and pensions.

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