Zaidu Sanusi returns as Porto win Portuguese Primeira Liga title

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi made a timely return from injury as FC Porto secured the Primeira Liga title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Alverca at the Estádio do Dragão.

The Nigerian defender had missed Porto’s previous league outing, a 2-1 win against Estrela Amadora,due to a muscle injury but was declared fit to rejoin the squad ahead of the decisive encounter.

Sanusi started the match and delivered a solid first-half performance before being substituted at the break by manager Francesco Farioli, with Martim Fernandes coming on in his place.

Despite Sanusi’s early withdrawal, Porto maintained their composure to protect their slender lead, sealing a crucial win that confirmed them as league champions ahead of fierce rivals Benfica and Sporting CP.

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Sanusi has played a key role in Porto’s title-winning season, contributing one goal and one assist in seventeen appearances.

Meanwhile, fellow Nigerian forward Terem Moffi was an unused substitute during the encounter, as Porto showed resilience to secure the title.

The victory represents Sanusi’s second Portuguese league crown with Porto, further cementing his importance within the squad.

For Moffi, it marks a landmark achievement, his first league title since moving to European football.