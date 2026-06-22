You’re still growing as a child – GehGeh on Peller’s marriage to Jarvis

Social media commentator Ojaigho Prosper, popularly known as GehGeh, has criticised TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, over his decision to marry fellow content creator Elizabeth Aminata, popularly called Jarvis.

The reaction followed Peller’s announcement on Sunday that he had completed traditional marriage rites by paying Jarvis’ bride price during a family introduction ceremony.

Sharing clips from the event on Instagram, Peller wrote: “Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love.”

Reacting on X, GehGeh argued that financial success alone should not be the basis for marriage, stressing that emotional, mental, physical and spiritual readiness are equally important.

“Y’all are justifying his act with ‘he has the money allow him’. But y’all failed to ask yourself if he’s ready mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” he wrote.

“Everything isn’t all about the money.”

GehGeh said he was disappointed that Peller ignored his advice, maintaining that the young content creator still had significant personal growth ahead of him before taking such a major step.

“You still growing as a child why get married now eehn.. I tried my possible best to help you but you failed to listen to me.. Peller don go marry Jarvis.. upon all my advice this boy still pour spit for my face,” he said.

He further challenged those supporting the marriage because of Peller’s financial standing, asking whether they would encourage a younger sibling or family member to marry at a similar age.

The family introduction ceremony comes weeks after Peller proposed to Jarvis at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana. Jarvis accepted the proposal, setting the stage for the latest milestone in the couple’s relationship.

While the marriage announcement has generated excitement among fans, GehGeh’s comments have added another dimension to the public conversation, reigniting debates about age, maturity and readiness for marriage in the social media era.