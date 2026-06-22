Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has expressed gratitude to residents after securing victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

Oyebanji described the result as an endorsement of his administration’s performance and vision for the state.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner.

He said the overwhelming support across Ekiti State was “humbling and inspiring” after his victory.

Oyebanji disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had called to congratulate him on the electoral success.

He also reached out to opposition candidates, Dr. Wole Oluyede and Amb. Dare Bejide, saying the gesture was aimed at promoting sportsmanship and democratic engagement among stakeholders.

According to him, the results showed that he secured 319,224 votes across the 16 local government areas.

He said he won in virtually all polling units and wards during the keenly contested election.

“This makes the election one of the most remarkable political outcomes in Ekiti State’s history.”

The governor said the mandate was a clear message from voters and a renewed confidence.

He pledged that his administration would intensify efforts to deliver more democratic dividends.

Oyebanji noted that the election differed from previous cycles often marked by tension and violence.

He praised Ekiti people for demonstrating political maturity, harmony and commitment to peaceful democracy.

The governor commended voters for their turnout and confidence in his administration’s achievements.

He promised to accelerate projects aimed at improving welfare and expanding economic opportunities.

Oyebanji said his government would continue programmes targeted at reducing poverty across the state.

He appreciated APC leaders, campaign teams, volunteers and supporters for their contributions.

The governor also thanked traditional rulers, religious leaders, artisans and labour unions.

He acknowledged market women and persons living with disabilities for supporting his campaign.

Oyebanji praised security agencies, INEC officials and observers for ensuring credible elections.

He said their commitment contributed significantly to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The governor thanked Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and National Assembly members, fellow governors, his deputy and family for their support, reaffirming his commitment to serving Ekiti with greater dedication in his new term.