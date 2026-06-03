You need prayers – Makinde fires back at Fayose over kidnap remarks

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has asked Nigerians to pray for former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, following recent political accusations and remarks credited to the former governor.

Prince Dotun Oyelade, the state’s Commissioner for Information, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Oyelade said Nigerians were stunned by Fayose’s recent comments, which he termed as baseless charges, and that the governor was now focused on tackling Oyo State’s security concerns.

“Nigerians are shocked by Fayose’s comment. He needs prayers. For a former governor to be so consumed by the politics of vindictiveness, vileness, deceit and hate, that he would further endanger the lives of those in captivity and distract security agents from handling this delicate job, smacks of one who has lost his mind.

“Governor Makinde is too preoccupied with finding a solution to the challenges posed by the kidnappers of children and teachers in the state to engage someone whose lifestyle and comportment have been suspect over a long time,” the commissioner said.

He also cited previous comments reportedly made by Fayose linking the governor to political difficulties in the state, such as assertions about the recent abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

Oyelade also advised residents of the state and Nigerians in general to remain calm and hopeful, stating that the government was working around the clock to secure the release of the abducted people.

Fayose during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, accused Makinde of failing to respond swiftly to the kidnapping incident and alleged, without evidence, that the abductions were politically motivated to embarrass President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, the incident may have been orchestrated by the state government, claims that have sparked fresh political exchanges.