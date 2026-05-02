Yobe 2027: Sen Ibrahim Bomai declares for guber race, condemns consensus candidacy

From Fred Itua, Abuja

A Yobe State gubernatorial aspirant, Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai, has declared interest to contest the 2027 gubernatorial primaries under the APC, while condemning the reported anointment of the SSG as consensus candidate by selected APC stakeholders in the state.

Senator Bomai, representing Yobe South, in a statement, said while he has the opportunity to return to the Senate for a third term, the future of the people of Yobe State, youth, women, the masses, and even generations yet unborn must guide the decisions we make today.

Senator Bomai who said his vision goes beyond personal ambition, stated that “history and prosperity will favor us if we choose courage over convenience, if we prioritize the will of the masses over personal desires, and if we embrace a new direction that reflects the true voice of the people.

“Let us, for once, truly listen to the people from Zone A to Zone B, and from Zone B to Zone C. Let their voices be heard during our primaries. Let their will determine who emerges as our flag bearer. This aligns with the spirit of the amended Electoral Act of 2026, which places greater trust in the people.:

Senator Bomai added that “the reported anointment of the SSG by a former governor of Yobe State, while the sale of nomination forms and expression of interest forms is ongoing, is not only disturbing but a direct affront to democracy and an unacceptable attempt to override the collective will of the people.”

While emphasising that he stands for the common man of Yobe State, he said “no individual, regardless of past office or influence, has the moral or political authority to determine the leadership of millions behind closed doors. Such selfish interest is arbitrary, illegitimate, and a dangerous regression to a system where power is dictated, not earned.”