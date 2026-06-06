Yamal wins LaLiga Player of the Season award

06 June 2026 1:38 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal reacts after receiving the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player during the 2025 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has been named LaLiga Player of the season, the Spanish ​league announced on Friday.

The 18-year-old helped Barca retain ‌their domestic crown, became the first player to win the league’s Player of the Month award three times ​in one season and finished as the ​club’s top scorer in La Liga with 16 goals and 11 assists.

Barcelona’s Hansi Flick ​was named the Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Regarding ​Yamal, Barca said in a statement: “He is the proverbial headache for opponent defences, who have to make a real ​effort to try to stop the blaugrana’s ​attacking threats.

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“Beyond the intangibles, the young Catalan scored 16 goals ‌and provided 11 assists, with no other LaLiga player providing that many passes leading to goals.”

Yamal, who has been sidelined with groin issues multiple times ​this term, is ​expected to ⁠be fit for Spain at the World Cup starting next week in ​Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

He missed ​the ⁠last six games of the season for Barcelona due to a hamstring injury.

Yamal exploded onto the scene at ⁠16 ​and was an integral part ​of Spain’s record fourth European Championship triumph in 2024.

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