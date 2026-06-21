From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, has condemned attacks on Biafrans living in South Africa.

This is even as the pro Biafra group has called for restraint and warned against any form of retaliation.

A statement by the National Director of Information (MASSOB), Edeson Samuel, said the group, in particular, condemned the killings and destruction of life and property of the indigenous people of Biafra living in South Africa.

Despite the attacks, MASSOB directed her members not to relent in maintaining and abiding in their principles of non violence which the pro Biafra group said it was known for all over the world.

“We are, in particular, condemning the killings and destruction of lives and properties of the indigenous people of Biafra living in South Africa as Nigeria citizens.

“We are a non violence self determination movement. MASSOB members have no record of engaging or undertaking any criminal activity in Nigeria and in diaspora.

“MASSOB leadership encouraged our members in Nigeria and in the diaspora to continue to be good ambassadors of Biafra. We enjoined our diaspora members in their respective nations to be law abiding and exhibit a true Biafranism in their conducts and civic duties.

MASSOB called on the international community and Human Rights Organisations to intervene and stop the government of South Africa sponsored xenophobic against foreign residents.

MASSOB specifically gave kudos to their members in Australia and Europe in general for their astute and good conduct. It commended, in particular, Victory Chime, Ofido Vitus Obumnene, Chidolue Pascal Ejikeme, Nnaemeka Nweze

and other coordinators in Australia for all they are doing in uplifting the group.

MASSOB urged them to continue in their steadfastness and commitment in the self-determination struggle for Biafra actualisation and restoration.