Xenophobic attacks: Reps seek sanctions against South Africa

By Lawrence Agbo

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has demanded firm diplomatic and economic measures against South Africa over fresh xenophobic attacks that have allegedly resulted in the deaths of Nigerian citizens.

The lawmakers reached the decision on Tuesday after considering a motion of urgent national importance presented by Donald Ojogo and Billy Osawaru, who warned that Nigerians in South Africa were increasingly becoming victims of violent xenophobic attacks.

The House called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately engage with South African authorities and push for stronger protection of Nigerians living in the country.

It also urged the Federal Government to begin arrangements for the safe evacuation of any Nigerian willing to leave affected areas and return home.

As part of its recommendations, the lawmakers proposed suspension of diplomatic ties between Nigeria and South Africa, including the possible suspension of trade and aviation agreements between both nations.

The House further suggested temporary restrictions on the issuance of business permits to South African companies operating in Nigeria, as well as a review of tax benefits currently granted to such businesses.

In addition, lawmakers directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the South African High Commissioner to formally register Nigeria’s protest and demand clear guarantees for the safety of its citizens abroad.

To assist Nigerians currently facing danger, the House mandated its Committee on Foreign Affairs and other relevant committees to work closely with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria to establish a round-the-clock emergency help desk and a legal support fund.

Lawmakers also requested a detailed evacuation framework that would provide both financial and logistical assistance to Nigerians affected by the attacks.

While presenting the motion, Ojogo cited the deaths of two Nigerians, Ekpenyong Andrew and Amaramiro Emmanuel, who were reportedly killed in separate incidents connected to rising xenophobic violence.

He described the attacks as disturbing and warned that threats, harassment, and mob assaults against foreigners were becoming more frequent.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who chaired the plenary session, condemned the violence, describing it as a betrayal of African unity and solidarity, especially given the historical relationship between both countries.

The lawmakers also called on the Pan-African Parliament to intensify continental efforts aimed at tackling xenophobia and preventing hate crimes across Africa.