Xenophobic attacks: Over 130 Nigerians seek return from South Africa

More than 130 Nigerians living in South Africa have registered for voluntary repatriation following renewed xenophobic attacks and worsening economic conditions in the country.

President of the Nigerian community in South Africa, Frank Onyekwelu, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Thursday.

According to him, the number of Nigerians seeking to return home has continued to rise since the Federal Government began arrangements for evacuation flights for affected citizens.

He said many Nigerians in South Africa are struggling to survive due to economic hardship, unemployment and immigration-related challenges.

“As we speak now, the numbers have increased more than 130. We have other Nigerian citizens that have also applied for such voluntary and free repatriation,” Onyekwelu said.

He explained that several Nigerians are also facing delays in renewing residence permits and securing legal documentation needed to live and work in South Africa.

“Some of them have applied either to renew their existing residence permit or to get another kind of permit that will allow them to trade or do work or get employed in some companies,” he said.

Onyekwelu added that many affected Nigerians now believe returning home would offer them a better chance to rebuild their lives, especially as rising medical bills and living costs continue to make survival difficult for foreigners in South Africa.