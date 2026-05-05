Xenophobic attacks in South Africa should unite Nigerians, Ghanaians – Shehu Sani

Nigerian pro-democracy activist, Senator Shehu Sani said persistent xenophobic attacks in South Africa on other Africans should compel Nigeria and Ghana to unite.

The former Kaduna Central senator stated this in an X post on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Federal Government of Nigeria demanded urgent accountability from South Africa following the deaths of two Nigerians, Nnaemeka Matthew Ekpeyong and Kelvin Chidiebere Amaramiro, both allegedly linked to assaults by South African security personnel.

FG also invited South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Lesoli Machele, to a meeting in Abuja with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb Dunoma Ahmed.

A week earlier, Ghana’s foreign ministry called in South Africa’s acting high commissioner in Accra over several “xenophobic incidents” against Ghanaians.

Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa spoke of an incident in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province in which a Ghanaian, “a legal resident, was confronted… (and) instructed to leave South Africa and ‘fix his country’”.

Sani said it was high time Nigeria and Ghana strengthened relations to serve as example to others.

According to him, both West African nations possess qualities that make them unstoppable if united.

He said, “The xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa, particularly Nigerians and Ghanaians, should be a great challenge to the people of the two countries to resolve their differences and strengthen their relations.

“There is nothing in South Africa that is not in the two countries.

“In life, sometimes you need to be rejected by others in order to discover your hidden potentials, opportunities and greatness.”