We repatriated 586 Nigerian illegal migrants, says South African government

By Chinelo Obogo and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has evacuated the first batch of 258 Nigerians from the Republic of South Africa following a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

The special evacuation flight, operated by Air Peace, touched down at the International Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos at 10:25am yesterday.

The evacuated Nigerians were escorted by officials of the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, led by the Acting High Commissioner, Ambassador Temitope Ajayi. On arrival in Lagos, they were officially received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, who represented the Federal Government at the airport.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, Enikanolaiye said the swift evacuation reflected Nigeria’s citizen-centred foreign policy and reassured Nigerians overseas that their welfare remains a priority for the government. He commended the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria for coordinating the evacuation process and urged Nigerians residing in South Africa to remain law-abiding, vigilant and report any threats to the Nigerian Mission.

The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government was engaging South African authorities at the highest diplomatic levels to ensure the protection of Nigerian nationals and address the factors responsible for the attacks.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the evacuation exercise was coordinated in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and several government agencies, including the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs, Aviation and Health, as well as the Nigeria Immigration Service and security agencies. The ministry said the operation underscored the government’s determination to protect Nigerian citizens and uphold their dignity in the face of violence and intolerance.

The returnees are currently undergoing documentation, profiling and medical screening procedures. Authorities said temporary accommodation and other support services would be provided before they are reunited with their families. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said additional evacuation flights are expected in the coming days as efforts continue to assist Nigerians affected by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Republic of South Africa has said it has processed the repatriation of 586 Nigerians found to be residing in the country illegally.

In the statement signed by the spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs and Deputy Director-General for Operations, Thulani Mavuso, the South African government said all affected individuals have been declared undesirable persons and are consequently prohibited from re-entering South Africa for a period of five years.

“The Department of Home Affairs confirms that it has processed 586 Nigerian nationals for repatriation after they were found to be residing in the Republic of South Africa illegally.

“The first repatriation flight departed on the morning of 11 June 2026, carrying 268 passengers. All individuals processed for repatriation were issued with Emergency Travel Documents by the Nigerian High Commission, enabling their exit from South Africa and return to Nigeria.

“In accordance with the Immigration Act, all affected individuals have been declared undesirable persons and are consequently prohibited from re-entering South Africa for a period of five years,” the South African Government said.

The Department of Home Affairs further said acknowledged the cooperation and assistance provided by the Nigerian High Commission throughout the documentation and repatriation process.

The government added that a second flight, which will transport the remaining individuals from the group of 586 processed for repatriation, is scheduled to depart on Monday, 15 June 2026.

“The Department further reminds all foreign nationals residing in South Africa that they are required to be in possession of valid visas or other authorisations that entitle them to remain in the Republic lawfully. Foreign nationals must ensure that their immigration status remains compliant with South African immigration laws at all times and to regularise their stay,” the South African Government stated.

Following the completion of the process, the South African Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, said: “Home Affairs is irrevocably committed to enforcing South Africa’s immigration laws and restoring the rule of law. Our ongoing orderly and lawful deportations and repatriations, which have increased by 46 percent over the past two years, is clear evidence of this.

“Our reform agenda as recently affirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including the ongoing scale-up of the Electronic Travel Authorisation to record biometrics for every foreigner entering our country, the replacement of the fraud-prone Green ID Book with Smart ID cards through our digital partnership with the banks, and the introduction of a cutting-edge Digital Identity system, are systematically enhancing our capacity to enforce immigration laws. In this context of ongoing progress, the public is again urged to never engage in violence or take the law into their own hands.”