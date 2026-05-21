X3M Intelligence pushes new conversation on Gen Z, alcohol marketing

X3M Intelligence (the research & insight arm of creative agency, X3M Ideas) hosted a talk session unveiling fresh research aimed at helping alcohol brands better understand and engage Gen Z consumers, whose drinking culture is increasingly seen as different from that of millennials and other generations before.

The event, which gathered strategists, marketers, creatives and media professionals, centred on findings from an in-depth study conducted by the agency into the behavioural patterns, preferences and perceptions of Gen Z consumers within the alcohol market.

Speaking during the presentation, Strategy & Intelligence Lead at X3M Ideas, Ayode Omolola, explained that the research was driven by curiosity and the need to move beyond assumptions often attached to Gen Z audiences.

“What actually happened was I first went to the University of Lagos, I went to an older edition of Creative Bloc, and I just spoke to young people. I got curious enough and started to build from that point,” he said.

According to him, the process evolved from simple observation into a more demanding but rewarding exercise that challenged the agency and larger industry to rethink how research should shape strategy and creativity.

“For this research, we experienced every possible high and low. From the scarcity of strong secondary data to the challenge of recruiting the right participants across the focus states, to repeatedly rethinking our approach along the way, the process constantly tested us.

“Thankfully, institutions and social spaces began opening their doors, but even then, every detail, from the storytelling and design to the art direction, layout, and securing the right release, came with its own hurdles. In the end though, every challenge was worth it,” Ayoade stated.

The report revealed insights that challenged existing stereotypes around Gen Z drinking habits. Speaking on the rationale behind the project, Chief Executive Officer of X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, said the agency felt compelled to interrogate widely-held assumptions in the market.

“We hear so many urban legends about Gen Zs, what they do and what they don’t do. We felt we should interrogate some of these opinions and see whether there’s any truth or substance to them,” Babaeko said.

He added that some of the findings were unexpected, noting that data from the report suggested that Gen Z consumers showed a stronger preference for wine than many industry players had assumed.

“There are certain things that will shock you a little bit. We found that Gen Z people drink more wine. I didn’t see that coming,” he remarked.

Babaeko emphasised that the project reflects the agency’s growing commitment to intelligence-driven creativity, insisting that strong creative work must be built on solid research and market insight.

“Creativity is a structure, but it does not stand on nothingness. The foundation on which good creativity stands is market intelligence, research and insight,” he said.

Following the presentation, panel discussions explored the evolving role of strategists and agencies in shaping culture, influencing consumer behaviour, and helping brands communicate more effectively to younger audiences.

He also explained that while the report was made publicly accessible, priority access was given to the agency’s existing clients, including major players within the brewing industry.

Babaeko further disclosed that X3M Intelligence would continue producing similar reports across markets where the agency has a presence, including other African countries and international locations.

“We want to be able to probe Africa. Like we say in X3M, we speak Africa fluently. And the only way you can say you are fluent is if you really know what the market is saying,” he said.