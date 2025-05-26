By Bimbola Oyesola

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi-Okonjo-Iweala, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba issued a joint call on May 13, 2025, to strengthen the multilateral trading system and advance meaningful reform of the WTO.

DG Okonjo-Iweala met with Prime Minister Ishiba and other senior Japanese government officials in Tokyo.

“The Director-General discussed with the Prime Minister and other key ministers the growing pressures facing the multilateral trading system, including rising trade tensions and risks of fragmentation,” according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

“They shared the view that, in a time of uncertainty and disruption, the value of the multilateral trading system is unquestionable. They reiterated their shared commitment to working closely together, along with other WTO members, to manage current and future tensions in global trade, to strengthen the multilateral trading system, and to advance meaningful reform of the WTO.”

The importance of free, open and predictable trade as a key driver of growth and reinforcing the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core were key themes that featured prominently during the meetings, the statement noted.

In addition to the Prime Minister, DG Okonjo-Iweala also met with Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Minister of Finance Katsunobu Kato, and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto during her stay in Tokyo.

The Director-General later travelled to the Republic of Korea to attend a meeting of trade ministers at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum taking place in Jeju on 15-16 May.