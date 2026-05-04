From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Journalists covering the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (FMWASD) are “indispensable partners” in uplifting women, children, families and vulnerable groups, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim declared on World Press Freedom Day 2026.

In a statement marking the global observance, issued by Head of Press and Public Relations Ahmed Danbazau, the minister commended media professionals nationwide for their contributions to peace, democracy and development, positioning them as vital allies in the ministry’s mandate. She particularly applauded reporters tracking FMWASD activities, hailing them as key players in advancing rights, welfare and the fight against gender-based violence.

“The Honourable Minister particularly applauded journalists covering the activities of the Ministry, describing them as indispensable partners in advancing the rights and welfare of women, children, families, and other vulnerable groups, as well as key actors in the fight against gender-based violence,” the statement read.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim congratulated the media on the UN- and UNESCO-backed day, which reinforces a free press’s role in human rights and inclusive growth. Under this year’s theme, “Shaping a Future at Peace,” she stressed journalists’ centrality to truth, justice and social cohesion—efforts aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

These partnerships, she noted, drive the ministry’s family systems strengthening, inclusion and social protection programmes, with 2026 designated the Year of Families and Social Development as a “national call to action”.

“A vibrant and responsible media is essential to driving transparency, citizen engagement, and national development outcomes envisioned under the [Renewed Hope] Agenda,” the minister stated, portraying journalists as a “critical bridge between government and citizens” and “a powerful voice for the voiceless” on social justice and equity.

She urged sustained professionalism: “Remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethical reporting… shaping narratives that promote peace, unity, accountability, and national progress.”

She reaffirmed her commitment to this productive media alliance for a just, inclusive society.