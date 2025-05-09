By Philip Nwosu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo and Emmanuel Uzor, Awka

President Bola Tinubu, former governor of Abia State and senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas and Mr. Peter Obi have joined other world leaders to celebrate the emergence of Pope Leo XIV.

President Tinubu praised His Holiness Leo XIV for his historic election and leadership role.

He rejoiced with the leadership of and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria on the historic election of the new Pontiff whose message of faith and hope already resonates across the globe, with a reassurance from the scriptures of a more peaceful world.

Tinubu affirmed the valued relations shared between Nigeria and the Holy See over many years while acknowledging the rewarding partnership with the Catholic Church in peacebuilding, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and, more recently, the promotion of technology in advancing human capacity.

He believes the election of Pope Leo XIV opens a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and the values of love, humanity and charity, particularly to the underprivileged that it has consistently projected.

President Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God will continuously shed his light of glory over the new leader of the Catholic Church and grant him good health and wisdom so that he can reach the world with the message of peace and love.

According to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, the election of Prevost is ‘a great honor’ to Americans.

He said: “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country,” said US President Donald Trump. “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro urged the Catholic Pontiff to become ‘leader for migrants’ just like his predecessor Pope Francis.

Gustavo Petro said: “I hope he becomes a great leader for migrant peoples around the world, and I hope he encourages our Latin American migrant brothers and sisters, humiliated today in the United States. It’s time for them to organise.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog calls for stronger ties between the Vatican and Israel, saying, “we look forward to enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world. May your papacy be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples,” said

Russian President Vladimir Putin said: “I am confident that the constructive dialogue and cooperation established between Russia and the Vatican will continue to develop on the basis of the Christian values that unite us.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged the new Pope to provide hope and guidance to millions of believers, adding that, “Through your role, you provide hope and guidance to millions of believers around the world in these challenging times.”

Similarly, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: “May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defence of human rights in a world that needs hope and unity.”

Polish President, Andrzej Duda, a conservative Catholic, urged the new Pope to strengthen the bond between Poland and Vatican, adding that, “Please accept the assurance of the readiness of the Republic of Poland to further strengthen these unique bonds — in the name of shared values, responsibility for the common good and the strengthening of peace in the world.”

Senator Kalu, in a statement, described the emergence of Robert Cardinal Francis Prevost as a divine intervention at a time the world desperately needs spiritual renewal, peace and unity.

“The election of Pope Leo XIV is a powerful sign of hope to billions of Catholics and indeed all people of faith across the world. His Holiness brings with him a legacy of humility, compassion, and commitment to justice that will serve humanity well in these uncertain times.”

Kalu urged the new Pontiff to continue the Church’s vital role in promoting global peace, interfaith dialogue, and moral leadership. He also prayed for divine wisdom and strength as the Holy Father begins his sacred mission.

“As a Catholic and public servant, I recognize the critical role of spiritual leadership in healing divisions, inspiring nations, and advancing a more just and compassionate world,” the former Senate Chief Whip added. “I look forward to the reign of Pope Leo XIV as a season of renewal for the global Church and a call to conscience for world leaders.”

Governor Kefas, in a statement issued in Jalingo, said the quick and peaceful conduct of the Conclave is something the political class around the world need to learn from.

In his reaction, Mr. Peter Obi described his emergence as “a profound blessing at a critical time in the life of the Church and the world.”

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi praised the election of the new Pope as a reaffirmation of “the enduring presence of divine guidance in our shared human journey.”

He commended the College of Cardinals for what he described as a display of the Church’s “timeless wisdom through prayerful discernment, unity, and fidelity to her sacred traditions.” According to him, their decision reflected “spiritual depth, attentive listening, and an unwavering openness to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.”

Obi also expressed gratitude to the faithful across the world, who prayed fervently during the papal conclave, noting that “our collective petitions have not been in vain. We now celebrate the gift of a new shepherd to lead the flock with courage, love, and truth.”

Governor Kefas described the Pope as a leader, not just for the Catholic Church or Christians, but indeed, people of all faiths. “I understand his papacy will be a tough one considering contemporary realities. We would continue to pray that Pope Leo XIV works to unite our fragile world and bridge the ever widening divisions in our world” he added.

Commenting on Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural address, Obi said it was “both reassuring and inspiring,” as it “radiated humility, moral clarity, and a renewed call to justice, peace, and solidarity with the most vulnerable.” In his words, “In a world overwhelmed by division and despair, his words have rekindled hope in the hearts of millions.”

Highlighting the new Pope’s background, Obi described Pope Leo XIV—born Robert Francis Prevost—as “a member of the Order of Saint Augustine, a seasoned missionary, a respected canon lawyer, and the former Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.” He added that the Pope’s decades of pastoral service, especially in Peru, and his global ecclesial experience are “invaluable gifts to the Universal Church and the whole world.”

“As a firm believer in moral leadership,” Obi concluded, “I pray that his pontificate will be marked by deep spiritual renewal, courageous dialogue, unwavering service to humanity, and fidelity to the Gospel message. May God bless and guide Pope Leo XIV as he assumes the sacred responsibility of leading the Church through the complexities of our ever-changing world.”